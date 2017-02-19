FA Cup: Fulham, Spurs reignite rivalry

Fulham vs Tottenham

Venue: Craven Cottage

Kick off: 3PM

Fulham host Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday (today) in a London derby as Mauricio Pochettino’s men look to progress into the next round.

Fulham are blessed with a fully fit squad for today’s FA Cup tie, with only absentee Tomas Kalas scheduled to be available after recovering from a hip problem.

Former Tottenham youngster, Ryan Fredericks, will, however, be absent as he is serving a three-match ban.

They have been absolutely rock solid at home, losing only one game since the turn of the year and have won four back to back games since the loss to Brighton in all competitions.

They will believe that they are due some luck in the FA Cup, having not progressed beyond the fifth round since 2010, when they were knocked out in a quarter-final replay by Spurs.

The last time the two met in the Cup was in 2011 when Fulham launched an attack on their London rivals, winning the tie 4-0.

Spurs have a woeful record against London opposition in recent years, having been knocked out every time they have come across opposition from the city.

Losses to Fulham (2011), Chelsea (2012), Arsenal (2014) and Crystal Palace (2016) make for sorry reading for a club which is aiming to finish in the top four and Pochettino is likely to put in a strong squad to take the tie by the scruff of its neck.

Tottenham fielded a weakened squad against Wycombe Wanderers in the last round and made hard work of the game, winning owing to a late strike by Heung Min Son.

Jan Vertonghen could make a much anticipated return after missing six games with ankle ligament damage.

Harry Kane was removed with a knee injury in Thursday’s defeat at Gent and is unlikely to be in the squad.

Fulham Possible XI: Button, Odoi, Madl, Ream, Malone, McDonald, Johansen, Aluko, Cairney, Ayite, Martin.

Tottenham Possible XI: Vorm, Trippier, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Son, N’Koudou, Janssen.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.