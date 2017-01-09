FA Cup fourth round: Chelsea faces Brentford in London derby + full fixtures

Chelsea have been drawn against Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The draw was conducted on Monday.
The two west London clubs will battle for a place in the next round at Stamford Bridge.
Antonio Conte’s side are currently flying high in the Premier League and saw off Peteborough United in the third round at the weekend courtesy of a 4-1 scoreline.
Blues have no European football to contend with this season and have been installed as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.
Brentford, meanwhile, thrashed non-league outfit Eastleigh to book their place in round four and will relish a short trip across the capital to face their nearby neighbours.
Fourth round ties are set to take place on the weekend of January 28-29.
Full draw:
Tottenham v Wycombe
Derby County v Leicester
Oxford v Newcastle or Birmingham
Wimbledon or Sutton v Cambridge or Leeds
Plymouth or Liverpool v Wolves
S’hampton or Norwich v Arsenal
Lincoln or Ipswich Town v Brighton
Chelsea v Brentford
Man U v Wigan
Millwall v Watford
Rochdale v Huddersfield Town
Burnley or Sunderland v Fleetwood or Bristol
Blackburn v Barnsley or Blackpool
Fulham v Hull City
M’brough v Accrington
Crystal Palace or Bolton v Man City.
