FA Cup: Blackburn dare Red Devils

Blackburn Rovers vs Man U

Venue: Ewood Park

Kick off: 5:15pm

Blackburn Rovers take on Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup clash at Ewood Park on Sunday (today).

Blackburn registered a 2-0 victory over Blackpool in the previous round to seal a berth in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Sam Gallagher’s ninth minute goal followed by Elliott Bennett strike 13 minutes later was sufficient for the Championship side to knock Blackpool out of the competition.

Owen Coyle will be hoping his side can emulate a similar performance, when they host United.

However, he will be aware that it will not be an easy task to register a victory over the Red Devils.

Blackburn suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday in their last fixture.

In the last 10 matches played in all competitions, the Rovers have managed only three wins, which includes two wins in the FA Cup.

United enter this tie after a 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 clash.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the star man for his side as he scored his first hat-trick for the Red Devils.

The Premier League outfit have been in fine form in the FA Cup, registering 4-0 win over Reading in the third round followed by a win over Wigan Athletic by a same margin late in January.

Jose Mourinho has already admitted that his side will not take the competition lightly.

United are the holders of the FA Cup and their manager will be looking to progress further in the competition by registering a victory over Blackburn today.

Blackburn Rovers Possible XI: Steele, Lowe, Lenihan, Mulgrew, Williams, Mahoney, Gutrie, Evans, Feeney Graham, Conway.

Manchester United Possible XI: De Gea, Darmian, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic.

