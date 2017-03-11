FA Cup: Battered Gunners face non-league side test

The non-league visitors have already surpassed all expectations by reaching the quarter-finals of the competition, but it would take one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history for them to make it to Wembley

Arsenal vs. Lincoln City

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Kick off: 6:30PM

Lincoln City will come up against the biggest challenge of their dream FA Cup run today when they travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Premier League giants, Arsenal.

The non-league visitors have already surpassed all expectations by reaching the quarter-finals of the competition, but it would take one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history for them to make it to Wembley.

Heading into mid-March, Arsenal are once again in the position of the FA Cup being their only realistic hope of silverware this season.

However, Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday heaped more pressure on the shoulders of both Arsene Wenger and the team, with a bright start being undone by a second-half collapse that saw the Gunners ship five goals in the space of half-an-hour in front of their own fans.

Focus must now turn to the FA Cup, and Arsenal find themselves in a similar situation to last month when they took on another non-league side – Sutton United – after being thrashed by Bayern in Europe.

While Arsenal were being ripped apart by Bayern in midweek, Lincoln were on the more enjoyable end of a four-goal winning margin as Lee Angol marked his debut with a hat-trick to help them to a convincing victory over Braintree Town – not quite Bayern but the result was a damn sight better for the team’s morale.

Arsenal Possible XI: Ospina, Debuchy, Gabriel, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Walcott, Perez, Ozil.

Lincoln Possible XI: Farman, Wood, Waterfall, Raggett, Habergham, Arnold, Woodyard, Power, Hawkridge; Angol, Rhead.

