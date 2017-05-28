Expert urges students to embrace regular exercise, sleep

A don at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai has urged students to engage in regular exercise and sleep to boost their physical and mental alertness.

Prof. James Omonu, the Head of Human Kinetics and Health Education Department, stated this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lapai.

Omonu said: “Exercises enhance mental alertness in reading and learning. The more an individual exercises, the more alert the person becomes.

“A student that fails to regularly engage in exercise is limiting himself academically.’’

Omonu said that regular involvement in activities that keeps a person fit has the tendency to lower cardio vascular diseases and body weight gain.

Omonu also stressed the importance of having enough rest and good sleep for proper human body systems function.

He stated that research had shown that individuals who embraced quality sleep or relaxation were more successful and productive in their endeavours.

He said: ‎“Most of the students that do excellently well are students that can strike a balance between reading, quality exercise and a good night sleep.”