Exam malpractice: Unilorin to search students wearing native to exam halls

The authority of the University of Ilorin says it will henceforth subject students wearing native dresses to examination venues to close scrutiny to curb malpractice.

Dada Obafemi, the Registrar of the university, said on Thursday that for avoidance of doubt and integrity of the examination, students would be thoroughly screened before entering the examination venues.

Obafemi said: “Please note that while caps are allowed into the examination halls, they will be thoroughly checked.

“All Deans are requested to take note of the above for due compliance by their staff and students, who are involved in examinations as the University is set for the Harmattan Semester Examinations for 2016/2017 Academic Session.

“It has come to the notice of authority that students wearing some attires, including native dresses to the examination venues will require close scrutiny.”

