Ex-Plateau Commissioner killed by robbers buried amidst tears

The remains of a former Commissioner for Agriculture in Plateau State, Sargwah Wazhi, who was killed by armed robbers on December 22, was laid to rest on Friday amidst tears

Wazhi, who was also a former Plateau House of Assembly member, was shot dead by robbers at Deika, Mangu Local Government Area, while returning from an All Progressives Congress stakeholders meeting in Shendam Local Government Area.

The robbers had blocked the road and were robbing travellers when Wazhi, who was in company with the Chairman of Langtang South Local Government Council, Nicholas Vongsing, ran into them.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State in his tribute described the death of Wazhi as shocking.

Lalong said: “His death is one of the mysteries of life you cannot explain because it looks like a fairytale.

“We were together at the APC stakeholders meeting; we had a fruitful meeting and he told us to work hard to promote peaceful coexistence in the state only for me to be told in the morning that he was killed on his way back to Jos.”

The governor stated that the deceased had put in much efforts in the service of the state and was still serving before death came calling.

The governor described Wazhi as his close friend having served together as members of the Plateau State House of Assembly before he became a commissioner.

Lalong pledged that he would ensure that the family of the deceased was catered for in spite of his demise.

He appealed to the family to take solace in God in the belief that he was resting with the Lord.

Chief Letep Daban, the APC Chairman in the state, described the deceased as an industrious member of the party.

Daban expressed sadness that Wazhi, who was his classmate, did not live to enjoy the change he fought to bring in Plateau State.

Wazhi was buried in his country home in Zangzat, Langtang North Local Government Area.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.