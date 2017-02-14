Ex-NNPC GMD to forfeit $9.7m to FG

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu, has forfeited the huge money found in his secret safe in Sabon Tasha in Kaduna town to the Federal Government.

The money is made up of $9.7 million and £74,000.

Justice Zainab B. Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday ordered the forfeiture to the Federal Government.

The order was sequel to an ex-parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking an interim forfeiture of the recovered money to the Federal Government.

The ex-parte application was moved by Salihu Sani, the counsel for the EFCC.

In her ruling, Justice Abubakar held that the money now in the custody of the EFCC is in the interim forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

On February 3, operatives of the EFCC had stormed a building in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna City, belonging to the former NNPC boss, and recovered the staggering sum stashed in a huge fire proof safe.

On February 8, Yakubu reported to the Commission’s Kano Zonal Office where he admitted being the owner of both the house and the money recovered.

Yakubu is still in custody assisting the investigation.

He was the GMD of NNPC between 2012 and 2014.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.