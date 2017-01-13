Everton captures £20m Schneiderlin

Everton have completed the signing of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United, with the Toffees parting with an initial £20m to bring the French midfielder to Goodison Park.

Schneiderlin, 27, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Merseyside outfit and will reunite with Everton boss Ronald Koeman, who managed the defensive midfielder for one season at Southampton.

“Everton is a big club in the history of English football. I’ve always loved the atmosphere in the stadium. I’ve always liked playing here. I can’t wait to play and to represent this great club,” Schneiderlin, who could make his Toffees debut against Manchester City on Sunday, told the club’s official website.

“There is a manager in place here that I know, I know he can get the best out of me, I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him. He was very good for me and, obviously, he was a massive player in his playing days and you can only learn from the best. At Southampton he gave me some great advice to keep improving every day and it was a pleasure to work with him.

“We spoke since the time I knew Everton would be interested. I know his ambition and why he came here. He believes in this and I do, too. We are trying to achieve something here and this is what I am here for. I know the fans have big expectations and we’ll do everything to make them come true.”

