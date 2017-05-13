Ethiopians claim Okpekpe 10km Road Race titles

Ethiopian athletes on Saturday won the first, second and third positions at the 5th Okpekpe International 10km Road Race at Okpekpe in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Leul Aleme from Ethiopia emerged the winner of the race’s 2017 edition with a time of 29.28secs to claim the $15,000 prize money.

Dawit Fikadu came second, returning 29.34secs for $10,000 cash prize and Bekal Reata was third with 32.22secs for the $7,000 prize money.

About 3, 000 athletes participated in the race, including 15 foreigners.

Aleme, the winner in the male category, tagged: “Gold Elite,” said it was a very difficult race and he was happy to emerge the winner.

Gabru Azemara, also from Ethiopia, won the elite athletes in the female category, with 33.59secs and was followed by Vero Maina from Kenya who returned 34.19secs.

Alice Timbill also from Kenya emerged third with 34.39secs.

The winner of the female elite category was awarded $15,000, the second $10,000, while the third got $7,000.

Monday Jigade won the male Nigeria elite, with 31.59secs, while Emmanuel Gyang emerged second with 32.18secs and Smith Sajo third with 32.22secs.

Deborah Pam won the Nigeria female elite with 38.15secs and Elizabeth Nuhupawa was second with 38.41secs, while Rose Akusho came third with 38.58secs.

The first, second and third male and female Nigeria elite winners got N250,000, N100,000 and N80,000 respectively.

NAN.

