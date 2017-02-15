Ethiopian Airlines now 11th world’s most punctual

Africa’s largest airline group Ethiopian Airlines, ranked 11th worldwide in flight on-time performance in January 2017, according to statistics released by FlightStats.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that FlightStats is the leading provider of real-time global flight data to companies and individuals.

FlightStats said of the almost 8,000 flights operated by the airline in January, 81 per cent arrived within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival.

According to the rankings, the airline also ranked number one of airlines based in the Middle East and Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, said on Tuesday that the airline clearly understood the importance of flight punctuality to its valued customers.

GebreMariam said: “Every one of us is working very hard to make sure that flights depart on time and arrive on time.

“Although there are quite many factors which affect the on-time departure of flights, we will continue to do whatever it takes to please our customers with the best flight punctuality.

“To this effect, we are very happy that we have out-performed the industry in the Middle East and Africa and stood 11th in the world.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate my 12,000 co-workers for their achievements.”

GebreMariam said Ethiopia was fast becoming recognised worldwide for its service levels and employee dedication.

He said the airline was implementing a 15-year strategic plan, Vision 2025, that would see it become the leading aviation group in Africa, offering passengers international standard services and products with five-star service delivery.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.