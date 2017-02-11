Ethiopian Airline receives third airbus

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest and fastest growing African airline, announced that it had received its third Airbus A350 XWB on February 1.

The airline made the announcement in a statement issued by its Group Chief Executive Officer, Tewolde GebreMariam, in Lagos on Saturday.

GebreMariam explained that the aircraft was named after Erta Ale, a large basaltic shield volcano located in the Afar Region of north-eastern Ethiopia.

According to him, as part of the airline’s continuous fleet modernisation programme, it has now phased in a third Airbus A350 XWB 900 to further improve customers’ experience.

The group CEO said both the B-787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A-350 were the most technologically advanced airplanes in the world today.

He said: “We are highly delighted that we are one of the very few airlines in the world to own and operate both airplanes at their early stage in service.

“Ethiopian Airlines customers will have the special privilege of experiencing the superior features and services of both airplanes.

“These environmentally green airplanes are enabling us to expand our vast network to new and exciting destinations like Oslo in Norway, Singapore, Chengdu in China, Jakarta in Indonesia, Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and Antananarivo in Madagascar.”

GebreMariam said that apart from the on board game changing aircraft, passengers would experience the latest high-definition touch-screen personal monitors with even more movies, television series, and audio channels.

The airline boss further explained that passengers would also enjoy wider seats and larger windows, the lowest twin engine noise level in the skies, advanced air conditioning technology, and full LED mood lighting.

He said: “All of these amenities will enhance comfort and reduce jet-lag after a long flight.”

GebreMariam said the new aircraft had a configuration of 30 Cloud Nine business, 313 economy class seats.

Ethiopian airline was the first African Airline to take delivery of Airbus A350 XWB in 2016.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.