EPL: ‘Wounded’ Gunners attack Baggies

Arsenal vs West Brom

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Kick off: 4pm

Arsenal host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday, with the Gunners currently in fourth place, nine points off leaders, Chelsea.

The north London club has lost their last two fixtures in the league against Everton and Manchester City, and will be desperate to get back on the winning train.

Arsenal has fallen through the paces in the last two games and will be on the verge of a meltdown should they fail to register a win against Tony Pulis’ men at the Emirates.

They led on both accounts against Everton and City, but threw away the points owing to some inept defending at the back.

Gabriel is currently deputising in the absence of Shkodran Mustafi, but his combination with Laurent Koscielny has failed to mete out the desired results.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the game with a muscle problem but is likely to be available for their game against Crystal Palace before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Danny Welbeck is back in full training, but will take a few more weeks before being available for selection.

West Brom will take encouragement from Arsenal’s 4-0 capitulation against Southampton on Boxing Day last year and will be looking to turn around an otherwise woeful record at the Emirates in recent times.

The Baggies have only won once in recent years, losing eight and drawing only once from 10 meetings thus far.

They are set to welcome back Johnny Evans to the starting line-up, who missed their last two games with a calf injury but James Morrison is a doubt after he picked up a flu and did not train till Friday.

Meanwhile, Sadio Berahino is trying to regain fitness, having not played a single game since September.

Arsenal possible XI: Cech, Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Xhaka, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez.

West Brom possible XI: Forster, Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Nyom, Fletcher, Yacob, Chadli, Brunt, Phillips, Rondon.

