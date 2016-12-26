EPL: Tigers face City test

Hull City vs Man City

Venue: KCOM Stadium

Kick off: 6:15pm

Manchester City travel to Hull City in the Premier League on Monday, with the Citizens currently in the third place, seven points off leaders Chelsea.

City have bounced back from their disappointment against Leicester City and won their last two games in the league, including against Arsenal at the Etihad.

Hull City are currently bottom of the table, level with Swansea City, but behind on goal difference and have taken only five points from their last 15 games in the league.

They are winless in their last six games and their 1-0 loss to West Ham last weekend was the fourth time in the same period that they have failed to find the back of the net.

The major problem for Hull is their defence, having shipped 36 goals, only second to Swansea, who have conceded 37 thus far in the season.

Hull face a very difficult task against City on Boxing Day, having won only once in nine meetings against the Citizens in the Premier League era.

Meanwhile, City will be buoyant following their 2-1 win over Arsenal in the league, which has put them back in reckoning for the title.

Manager Pep Guardiola saw his side come back from going a goal down in the first half, with second half strikes by Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling.

City has been in good form on the road, winning six from their last eight games and will back themselves to take three points against a Hull side, who are struggling to score goals.

However, their defence has been a major issue, having kept only a single clean sheet thus far on their travels.

Hull City possible XI: Marshall, Maguire, Davies, Dawson, Elmohamady, Livermore, Huddlestone, Clucas, Robertson, Snodgrass, Diomande.

Manchester City possible XI: Bravo, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Stones, Kolarov, Toure, Fernando, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Nolito.

