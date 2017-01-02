EPL: Sunderland hold Liverpool in four-goal thriller

Liverpool have missed the chance to move within three points of Premier League leaders, Chelsea, having been held to a 2-2 draw by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

The Reds led twice as they looked for a fifth straight league victory, but two penalties from Jermain Defoe ensured that Sunderland picked up a vital draw that takes them to within one point of safety.

Liverpool made the brighter start to the match, but it was Sunderland who were the first to have a shot on goal when Defoe found space 25 yards from goal and drew a good low stop from Simon Mignolet.

The visitors responded with a clear chance of their own just two minutes later, but Vito Mannone produced a fine reaction save to deny Daniel Sturridge before tipping Georginio Wijnaldum’s effort over the top moments later.

Sturridge, making his first Premier League start since October, seemed determined to make an impact, but he saw a curling effort kept out by Mannone before Sebastian Larsson turned a low Adam Lallana cross inches past his own post.

The resulting corner did provide the opening goal, though, as Sturridge reacted quickest to a mis-hit effort from Dejan Lovren, lifting a header over Mannone and in from close range.

The Black Cats responded well to going behind, though, and they were level again within five minutes when Didier Ndong broke into the box before going down under the challenge of Ragnar Klavan.

Referee Anthony Taylor had no choice but to point to the spot, and Defore duly tucked the penalty home for his 10th goal of the season, despite Mignolet guessing the right way. Defoe has now reached double figures in 10 different Premier League seasons, joining a select group of Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard to have achieved that feat.

The second half began at a slower tempo compared to the frenetic pace of the first as Sunderland sat deeper and challenged Liverpool to break them down.

However, the visitors did regain their lead from the resulting corner when Papy Djilobodji inadvertently flicked the ball into the path of Mane, who was left with a simple tap-in from close range.

Once again Sunderland were able to respond with an equaliser, though, and it came via the same route as their first goal as Defoe tucked the ball home from the penalty spot after Larsson’s free kick had struck the hand of Mane inside the area.

