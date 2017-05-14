EPL: Spurs, Red Devils light up London

Tottenham vs. Man U

Venue: White Hart Lane

Kick off: 4:30pm

It appears as though Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will have both fallen short of their desired goals for the season by the time they face each other in the last ever match at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs are now powerless to prevent Chelsea from winning the Premier League title with the Blues having beat West Bromwich Albion on Friday night, while United could be seven points adrift of the top four by the time their match gets underway.

Even the Chelsea win at West Bromwich Albion has not spolit the mood as Tottenham bid farewell to White Hart Lane – their home of 118 years which has seen special moments.

A North London double-header against Arsenal and Tottenham will rarely have been greeted with such little fanfare from Manchester United fans, whose gaze is now firmly fixed on the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho’s side have had a top-four place in their hands on a few occasions in recent weeks, but a three-match winless streak in the league has left them down in sixth place and they could be as many as seven points adrift of the top four come kickoff at White Hart Lane. That would mean that anything other than a win would mathematically end their chances of Champions League qualification via that route.

Mourinho has already set the ceiling of United’s hope at fifth place over the final three games of the season, but fortunately for the Red Devils they have another way back into the European big time having progressed into the Europa League final with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Celta Vigo.

Tottenham Possible XI: Lloris Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Man U Possible XI: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Jones, Darmian, Herrera, Carrick, Rooney, Mata, Martial, Mkhitaryan.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.