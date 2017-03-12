EPL: Reds face tricky Burnley test

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Liverpool have the chance to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack in the race for a top-four spot when they host Burnley at Anfield on Sunday (today).

The Reds go into the game off the back of a 3-1 victory over Champions League rivals, Arsenal, last time out, but face a Burnley side who have already beaten them once this season.

Consistency has been the word of the week amongst the Liverpool players as they look to string together back-to-back victories for the first time this calendar year.

Today’s tie will provide the latest test of whether Liverpool can raise their game against the so-called lesser opposition on the back of a positive result against one of the top six.

On paper, the home advantage looks as though it could be key. Since a dreadful run of three straight home defeats to Swansea, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool have taken seven points from a possible nine against Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal at Anfield.

Indeed, before that three-match losing streak Liverpool had not been beaten in their opening 12 home games of the season, so the dip in form – however costly it may have been – looks to have been an anomaly rather than a changing of the tide.

Only Tottenham and Chelsea have picked up more points in front of their own fans this season, and another win could prove to be crucial to Liverpool’s chances of returning to Champions League football next term.

Last weekend’s triumph over Arsenal saw Liverpool replace the Gunners in the top four, and with neither Arsene Wenger’s side nor Manchester United in Premier League action this weekend, the Reds have the chance to open a five-point gap to fifth place.

As things stand, fourth place is still effectively Arsenal’s to lose due to their game in hand over Liverpool, but with the pressure growing on the out-of-form Gunners every passing week, the opportunity for Liverpool to give themselves a cushion is too good to pass up this weekend.

Liverpool Possible XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Coutinho.

Burnley Possible XI: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Defour, Hendrick, Brady, Vokes, Gray.

