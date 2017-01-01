EPL: Red Devils survive Middlesbrough scare

In-form Manchester United came from one goal behind to record a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in Saturday’s pulsating Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Grant Leadbitter’s 67th-minute strike appeared to be securing all the points for the visitors, but Anthony Martial equalised in the 85th minute, before Paul Pogba headed Man United’s winner less than one minute later.

Jose Mourinho’s side chance arrived four minutes later when Martial skinned Calum Chambers before delivering a low cross towards Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but Ben Gibson was on hand to make a fine challenge.

Man United should have been level in the 68th minute when Ibrahimovic found all sorts of space inside the Middlesbrough box, but Valdes was again on hand to make the save, before Marcus Rashford was introduced as Mourinho bolstered his front-line with another attacking player.

Rashford almost equalised in the 75th minute when he met a loose ball inside the Middlesbrough box, but Valdes made another smart save, before the teenage forward was brought down inside the box by Espinosa, only for the referee to sake his head.

Man United eventually levelled the scores in the 85th minute when Martial fired home from close range and the Red Devils incredibly won it less than one minute later when Pogba headed a super Mata cross into the top corner to send the home supporters into ecstasy.

Next up for Man United is a trip to West Ham United on January 2, while Middlesbrough will welcome Leicester City on the same afternoon.

