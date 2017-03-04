EPL: Ndidi dazzles in Leicester City win

Nigerian youngster, Wilfried Ndidi, was a star attraction as his Leicester City moved five points clear of the relegation zone, courtesy of a 3-1 victory over fellow strugglers, Hull City, at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Ndidi had earlier gifted the ball to Hull’s Clucass.

The midfielder drove into Leicester half before finding Kumar Niasse, who in turn poked the ball through for Ksmip Grosicki.

The Pole’s low ball into the box was palmed out by Kasper Schmeichel, but Clucas had continued his run and reacted well to steer the rebound home for his first ever Premier League goal.

It was Christian Fuchs who levelled things up before a Riyad Mahrez strike and late Tom Huddlestone own goal saw the champions register back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Leicester had failed to win any of the Premier League matches in which they had conceded the opening goal this season, but they responded shortly before the half-hour mark when a string of passes between Fuchs and Jamie Vardy released the latter down the left wing.

Fuchs continued his run into the penalty area to latch on to Vardy’s cutback, putting just enough on his finish to beat Eldin Jakupovic.

Clucas then worked his way into a shooting position only to fluff his lines when pulling the trigger before Mahrez tested Jakupovic twice in quick succession shortly before the hour mark.

It would prove to be third time lucky for the Algerian, though, as he collected the ball on the edge of the area after Hull had failed to clear their lines before twisting and turning his way into shooting space and squeezing his finish past the keeper.

It was Mahrez’s first goal from open play in his last 28 Premier League outings and his fourth in five career appearances against the Tigers, making them his joint-favourite opposition.

Leicester were not giving up on a third goal themselves, though, and after Demarai Gray had forced a smart low save from Jakupovic in the last minute of normal time they did finally kill the game off when the resulting corner was flicked on by Ndidi against the head of Huddlestone for an own goal.

