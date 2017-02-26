EPL: Lookman stars as Everton extends unbeaten run

Nigerian youngster, Ademola Lookman, was the star attraction as he helped Everton to a 2-0 victory over Sunderland at Goodison Park.

Lookman, who was in action for 60 minutes, was denied several goal opportunities by returnee Jordan Pickford early in the game.

Goals from Idrissa Gueye and Romelu Lukaku however saved the day for Everton.

The win for the Toffees has extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine games, and they now sit just four points adrift of sixth-placed Manchester United.

Everton broke the deadlock in 40 minutes when Seamus Coleman’s pass picked out the run of Gueye, and he made no mistake in firing the ball past Lookman from inside the area.

Everton should have doubled their advantage before the half-time whistle but after Ross Barkley was denied by Pickford, Tom Davies struck the post from 20 yards.

Sunderland needed a response after the restart and they managed one as they earned a number of corners during the opening stages of the second half.

However, while they improved during the third quarter of the match, they were unable to create a clear-cut chance and Everton were eventually able to turn the tables.

Lukaku had endured a frustrating afternoon but in the space of a minute, he twice tested Pickford who continued to impress on his first appearance since Boxing Day.

Sunderland came within inches of a late equaliser with 12 minutes left when Jermain Defoe struck the underside of the crossbar, but his miss led to Everton doubling their lead.

Lukaku and Bryan Oviedo were left to fight for the ball on the break and after Lukaku managed to outpace his former teammate, he directed the ball past Pickford via the aid of a deflection from the left-back.

During the closing stages, Enner Valencia saw a shot brilliantly saved by Pickford but Everton were forced to settle for the two goals as they continued their run as the form team in the division.

