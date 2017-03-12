EPL: Liverpool battle back to beat Burnley 2-1

Liverpool came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 in a pulsating English Premier League Match day 28 encounter at Anfield on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Emre Can’s fourth goal of the season ended Burnley’s stubborn resistance as Liverpool claimed an unconvincing win to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.

The Reds were far from their best and fell behind when Ashley Barnes turned home Matthew Lowton’s brilliant defence-splitting pass.

Liverpool equalised on the stroke of half-time with their first shot on target when Georginio Wijnaldum poked in at the second attempt.

A long-range effort into the bottom corner by Can, secured the second-successive victory for Liverpool.

Burnley threatened to snatch an equaliser late on but Lowton hooked over from close range.

It was a game of few memorable moments but the win means Jurgen Klopp’s side remains fourth and is now five points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

Burnley, in 12th place, is yet to win a game away from home in any competition this season.

NAN.

