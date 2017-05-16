EPL: Iwobi inspires Gunners

Iwobi, a second half substitute changed the tempo of the game as the homers broke the deadlock through Alxis Sanchez in the 72nd minute

Nigerian international Alex Iwobi starred as Arsenal ensured that the race for a top-four finish will go down to the final day of the Premier League season courtesy of a 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal went into the match with an imperious record against the Black Cats, and they quickly took control of the contest, with Sanchez blasting an early effort over the crossbar as Sunderland began the match on the back foot.

The Gunners had the ball in the back of the net as early as the 10th minute when Sanchez’s long-range drive struck Olivier Giroud and flew past Jordan Pickford, but the goal was correctly disallowed after referee Roger East ruled that it had come off Giroud’s arm.

Sanchez doubled the lead in the 81st minute through goal mouth scramble.

