EPL: Iheanacho missing as Jesus saves Man City

Nigerian striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, was again missing in action as his Manchester City side earned a dramatic 2-1 victory over Swansea City.

A late effort from Gabriel Jesus denied the visitors a point at the Etihad Stadium.

Iheanacho has since failed to make the Citizens bench since the arrival of Jesus in the January transfer window.

It appeared that the game would end in a draw but in the second minute of added-on time, the Brazilian netted his second of the game to move his team up to third place in the Premier League table.

City could have taken the lead as early as the second minute through new signing Jesus, who fired over the crossbar from 12 yards out, but it would not take long for the Brazilian to net his first goal at the Etihad Stadium.

The ball fell invitingly for him inside the penalty area and he made no mistake with an instinctive finish into the bottom corner from close range.

The home team completely dominated the first half, with Swansea failing to register a single shot on goal, but they could not find a way to double their advantage.

Swansea needed to improve after the restart and they almost found an unlikely equaliser when Gylfi Sigurdsson sent a 30-yard free kick heading towards the top corner, only to see Willy Caballero parry the ball onto the post.

However, as the game entered the closing stages, they got back on level terms when the City defence sat off Sigurdsson and allowed him to fire the ball into the bottom corner from just over 20 yards out.

The visitors could not hang on, though, and in the second minute of added-on time, Jesus met a cross from Silva and although Fabianski saved his first attempt, he could not hold on and the Brazilian tapped home from a yard out to earn his team a dramatic win.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.