EPL: Hornets dare Red Devils

Man United vs. Watford

Venue: Old Trafford

Kick off: 4pm

Manchester United will look to continue their charge for the Champions League places when they host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils have closed the gap on the top four to just two points in recent weeks, but come up against a Watford side buoyed by back-to-back wins.

Considering Manchester United are currently on their longest unbeaten run since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, and indeed the longest ongoing run in Europe’s top five leagues, it may be a source of frustration for manager Jose Mourinho that his side have still not moved from their position in sixth.

It is a position United have been stuck in since November 6, but while there has been no progress made in terms of their placing in the Premier League table during that time, there have been encouraging signs in their push for a top-four spot.

Indeed, United could end a gameweek in the Champions League places for the first time since September should other results go their way today, while victory over Watford is guaranteed to lift them up to fifth for a few hours at least, with Liverpool not in action until the late kickoff.

On the other hand, trips to Old Trafford have brought Watford very little joy in the past, but the Hornets will arrive in Manchester full of confidence today for a number of different reasons.

Walter Mazzarri’s side have already got one over on United this season, winning 3-1 in the reverse fixture back in September, and another triumph on Saturday would see them become just the ninth club in Premier League history to complete the double over the Red Devils.

More recently, they have strung together back-to-back victories heading into this game and have the chance to make it three in a row for only the second time in their Premier League history.

Man United Possible XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind, Herrera, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Mata, Ibrahimovic.

Watford Possible XI: Gomes, Cathcart, Kaboul, Prodl, Holebas, Janmaat, Capoue, Behrami, Cleverly, Niang, Deeney.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.