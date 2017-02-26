EPL: Depleted Spurs battle Stoke

Tottenham vs Stoke City

Venue: White Hart Lane

Kick off: 2:30PM

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Stoke City at White Hart lane as they look to avenge their Europa League elimination against Gent in midweek following a 2-2 draw at home.

Tottenham will remain without the services of Danny Rose, who is suffering from a knee problem, and Erik Lamela, whose hip problem has shown no signs of easing.

Spurs have a god record against Stoke, winning their last two league games by a margin of 4-0, although both were away fixtures.

They are, however, on sticky territory at home, having failed to win their last two fixtures, losing one and drawing the other.

Their league form has been brilliant, winning seven of their last 10 games, losing only one in the process.

They have also won their last seven games at home, thanks largely to Harry Kane, scoring 10 in his last 10 appearances in all competitions.

Dele Alli, who was sent off against Gent, has scored three goals in his last two league games against Stoke.

Stoke could welcome back Xherdan Shaqiri into the mix after missing three weeks with a calf injury.

The Potters are going through a good run of form, losing only one of their last six games and winning three.

However, their away form has been abysmal, losing four of their last five games, conceding four goals in two of the matches and three in another.

Tottenham Possible XI: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dembele, Wanyama, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.

Stoke City Possible XI: Grant, Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Imbula, Arnautovic, Allen, Sobhi, Crouch.

