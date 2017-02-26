EPL Cup: Red Devils attack Saints for Cup glory

Southampton vs. Man U

Jose Mourinho will attempt to lift his first major trophy as Manchester United boss when the Red Devils face Southampton in the final of the 2017 League Cup on Sunday (today).

Mourinho won the competition on three separate occasions with Chelsea and his team will enter the showpiece event as the favourites to overcome a Saints outfit competing in just their second ever League Cup final.

In terms of this season’s competition, Southampton have had to overcome four fellow Premier League sides to reach the final.

Crystal Palace and Sunderland were dispatched in the early rounds, before Puel’s side impressively won 2-0 at Arsenal in the quarter-finals to set up a two-legged semi-final with Liverpool.

Liverpool against Man United was the fancied final due to the rivalry surrounding that particular fixture, but Southampton had not read the script and won 1-0 home and away to secure their spot in the final of the EFL Cup.

Today’s tie will actually be Man United’s ninth League Cup final appearance.

They have won four and lost four of their eight finals, but have been victorious in three of their last four – beating Wigan Athletic in 2006, Tottenham Hotspur in 2009 and Aston Villa in 2010 to land the trophy for a fourth time.

Mourinho’s early work at Man United was not without its bumps and bruises, but there is no question that there has been a serious improvement in recent weeks.

The Red Devils have the chance to land the League Cup today, but they are also still in the FA Cup and Europa League, while securing a top-four finish in the Premier League is still on the agenda for the 20-time English champions.

Southampton possible XI: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini.

Manchester United possible XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind, Carrick, Pogba, Herrera, Martial, Ibrahimovic, Mata.

