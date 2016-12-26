EPL: Chelsea cruise to 12th consecutive win

Chelsea established a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League after a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

A Pedro brace, in addition to Eden Hazard’s penalty early in the second half, proved too much for a plucky Cherries side, which gave their all but could not stop the hosts from winning their 12th consecutive league game.

Both sides began the game tentatively but it did not take long for the Blues to gain a foothold in the contest as Hazard tried his luck from 25 yards on the quarter-hour mark.

Though Bournemouth countered with a ball across the face of goal that Cesar Azpilicueta had to divert away from the path of Joshua King, the hosts were rewarded on 24 minutes when Cesc Fabregas set up Pedro to break the deadlock with a deflected shot that looped into the top corner.

Eddie Howe’s side rallied round and kept their opponents at bay until half time, but shortly after the restart they fell further behind when Simon Francis brought Hazard down in the box, prompting the referee to award Chelsea a penalty which the Belgian coolly slotted past Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth’s best chance saw substitute Benik Afobe denied by Thibaut Courtois in the 74th minute after a defence-splitting through-ball by Jack Wilshere, but that was as good as it would get for the visitors, who were caught out in injury time with a deflected Pedro shot into the net.

The result sees Chelsea – whose 12th consecutive league win is a new club record – nine points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who do not play until Tuesday, while Bournemouth slip to 13th in the table.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.