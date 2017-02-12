EPL: Burnley force Chelsea to draw

A stunning free kick from Robbie Brady has earned Burnley a deserved 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders, Chelsea.

Pedro had given the Blues an early lead, but January signing, Brady, curled into the top corner from 25 yards to secure a point for the Clarets.

The result sees Chelsea move 10 points clear at the top of the standings, while Burnley now sit 10 points above the relegation zone.

It did not take long for Chelsea to get into their stride at Turf Moor and Eden Hazard should have given the Blues the lead when latching onto a fine through-ball from Diego Costa, but he struck his shot too close to Tom Heaton.

However, the West Londoners did open the scoring just a minute later through Pedro, who received a pass off Victor Moses before wrong-footing the defender and firing into the bottom corner.

The signs were there that Antonio Conte’s side could run away with the game but for the remainder of the first half, Burnley were arguably the better side and Ashley Barnes twice went close with long-range efforts.

It was Brady who eventually found their equaliser and in some style, too, as the club-record signing curled a free kick into the top corner of Thibaut Courtois’s net from 25 yards.

The Belgian stopper was powerless to prevent his team from being pegged back but before half time, he ensured that they remained on level terms with a fine intervention to stop Matthew Lowton scoring from 12 yards out after running onto a pin-point pass from Joey Barton.

Moments after the restart, Burnley had another clear chance to take the lead but despite being found in space inside the penalty area, Andre Gray placed his shot too close to Courtois.

However, chances were few and far between during the second period, with Chelsea’s best opening coming from a long-range strike from Cesar Azpilicueta which just cleared the crossbar.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing stages but neither goalkeeper was forced into any more work as the spoils were shared in the North-West.

