EPL: Arsenal, Bournemouth in six-goal thriller

Arsenal launched a stunning fightback in the final 20 minutes to come from three goals down and rescue a point from their Premier League clash with 10-man Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts looked to be home and dry having taken a surprising but deserved three-goal lead through goals from Charlie Daniels, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser in a one-sided opening hour.

However, Arsenal fought back dramatically in the final 20 minutes as Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud staged a thrilling late comeback to prevent the Gunners from falling to a third consecutive away defeat.

Arsenal were punished for their slow start to the match in the 17th minute, though, as Charlie Daniels collected a pass from Stanislas inside the area before cutting inside Hector Bellerin and slotting his finish past Cech.

Bournemouth broke quickly following a poor free kick from Granit Xhaka, and it was the Arsenal midfielder who gave away the penalty while tracking back, barging into Ryan Fraser just inside the penalty. Callum Wilson stepped up to take the spot kick and, just as he did in the reverse fixture, rolled his finish past Cech from 12 yards.

Arsene Wenger’s side did create another good chance with just under five minutes to go until half time when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled the ball back for Alex Iwobi, but Simon Francis did enough to put the Arsenal man off as he skewed his finish wide.

Bournemouth were worthy of their lead, though, and they almost added a third in first-half stoppage time when Stanislas wrapped his foot around the ball and curled a 25-yard effort narrowly past the post.

The Cherries did have the ball in the back of the net for a third time 10 minutes after half time when Harry Arter’s powerful strike hit Wilson on its way in, but referee Michael Oliver ruled that the ball had struck the Bournemouth’s striker’s hand.

It would not be long until the third goal did arrive, though, as Fraser seemingly put the hosts out of reach by barging Bellerin off the ball before cutting inside and sneaking his finish between the legs of Cech from a tight angle.

Eddie Howe’s side did not seem ready to settle for just the three goals, though, and Cech was needed once again shortly past the hour mark when Stanislas’s free kick almost crept inside the post.

However, after a disappointing display in the opening 70 minutes Arsenal suddenly launched their comeback in the final 20, with Sanchez setting them on their way with a diving header from close range – Arsenal’s first shot on target of the night.

It would not be their last, though, and having claimed an assist for the first Olivier Giroud was once again the creator five minutes later when he flicked the ball into the path of Lucas Perez, who thumped an exquisite first-time volley into the far corner for his first Premier League goal.

