EPL: Anichebe dares Red Devils

Victor Anichebe insists Sunderland have nothing to fear at Manchester United on Boxing Day.

The Wearside outfit head to Old Trafford third bottom of the Premier League, but within a point of a position of safety after four wins in seven games.

Though one of those seven was a defeat to Chelsea, Anichebe believes that in pushing the Blues all the way for their 1-0 victory his side showed once again they can compete with the best.

And blessed to have the opportunity to perform on such a stage as the Theatre of Dreams, the 28-year-old is relishing the chance to take on the Red Devils.

“I don’t think we should fear anyone,” he said.

“If we just concentrate on ourselves we will be fine. Chelsea came here (to the Stadium of Light) and we stood toe-to-toe with them.

“We don’t have anything to fear. Manchester United are a quality side but I don’t think these games are hard to get up for. You are playing in an amazing arena, we are very blessed to go to these kind of places and express ourselves.

“You should never fear about taking the ball or anything like that, it is just a game at the end of the day.

“What matters is we keep sticking together, keep putting in good performances and with those good performances we will climb the league.

“It is still tight. One win can take you right up. If we had beaten Swansea (City) as well then we would have been in a much stronger position.

“I don’t think we should concentrate on that too much, it will always be playing on your mind if you do. Just concentrate on ourselves and hopefully we can keep pushing up the table.

“We will try our hardest and let’s see where we end up.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.