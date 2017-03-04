EPL: 10-man Bournemouth hold Man U

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth in a highly controversial Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Marcos Rojo and Joshua King got the goals for their respective sides, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings face the prospect of receiving three-match suspensions after a unsavory incident at the end of the first half.

Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men after Andrew Surman pushed Ibrahimovic after the flash point, but Eddie Howe’s men were superb at the back during the second half, while Ibrahimovic also missed a penalty as United failed to heap the pressure on their rivals for a top-four place.

United could, and perhaps should, have opened the scoring during the early stages of the game but shortly after Wayne Rooney had headed over, Paul Pogba saw a low drive well saved by Artur Boruc.

Up the other end, Benik Afobe failed to make the most of running clear of the United defence as he slipped when trying to round David De Gea, before United responded through Anthony Martial who was denied by Boruc.

As the game moved towards the 20-minute mark, Martial was again prevented from netting his eighth of the campaign when Boruc saved at the near post, but it did not take much longer for United to score the goal which their play deserved.

After a corner was only half cleared, Antonio Valencia’s low shot from 25 yards was diverted into the corner by Marcos Rojo for his first Premier League goal in his 54th appearance.

It appeared to be a case of when, rather than if, United would net a second but with six minutes of the first half remaining, Bournemouth equalised when Joshua King sent a penalty into the top corner after Phil Jones had fouled Marc Pugh.

However, the talking points of the first half came in added-on time as Surman received a second yellow card for pushing Ibrahimovic, who appeared to deliberately elbow Mings after the Bournemouth defender had stamped on his head in a previous exchange.

Both players were extremely fortunate to avoid any further sanction and will most likely be on the receiving end of retrospective action, but Bournemouth returned for the restart feeling aggrieved with Surman’s first yellow card coming after what seemed to be a legitimate challenge on Luke Shaw.

In added-on time, Paul Pogba scuffed a volley from 10 yards when it appeared easier to score, and that proved to be United’s final chance as Bournemouth held on for their first point in five league fixtures.

