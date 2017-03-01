Enugu Rangers striker joins Swedes BK Hacken on loan

Nigeria’s forward, Chisom Egbuchulam, on Tuesday joined club BK Hacken in Sweden, on a season-long loan from Enugu Rangers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Egbuchulam scored 16 goals and made 11 assists last season to help Rangers win the Nigerian league and claim a Champions League spot.

He has the option of a three-year permanent move to the 2016 Swedish Cup champions.

Egbuchulam said: “Moving to Europe is a big dream-come-true for me. I thank God for the opportunity and BK Hacken for the platform to play in European football.”

Egbuchulam’s impressive form in the domestic league led to an international call-up from Nigeria’s manager, Gernot Rohr, for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia in October.

