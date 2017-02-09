Enugu Assembly passes 2017 Appropriation Bill

The Enugu State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state 2017 Appropriation Bill of N105. 72 billion.

The passage of the budget followed a presentation of the report by the Chairman of the Assembly’s Committee on Appropriation, Chukwuka Eneh.

Eneh said the committee did “a thorough job”, adding that most government agencies took their presentations during budget defense serious.

He said: “When the assembly was dissolved into a committee of the whole, the budget was taken item by item and it was read the third time before it was eventually passed.”

The development, he said, quickened the passage of the bill.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, expressed happiness with his colleagues on the passage of the bill.

Ubosi said with the passage of the bill state government was now given the freedom to spend the budget as was contained in the appropriation law.

The bill will, however, need the assent of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi before it becomes be a working document for the fiscal year.

Ubosi urged his colleagues to monitor the budget to ensure that the purpose for the appropriation was achieved.

Ugwuanyi presented the budget, tagged; “Budget of economic recovery and inclusive Development,” to the lawmakers on December 23, 2016 for consideration and passage.

