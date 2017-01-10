Enugu Assembly defers debate on 2017 Appropriation Bill

The bill, which was presented on the floor of the House on December 23, 2016, was deferred by two legislative days

Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday deferred debate on the second reading of the over N105 billion 2017 Appropriation Bill presented to it by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The postponement of the debate followed a motion moved by House Leader, Ikechukwu Ezugwu, who cited the House Standing Order 64 sub-sections 3.

Ezugwu said: “In pursuant to Order 64 sub-section 3 of the House Standing Order, consideration and debate on the bill is deferred to next two legislative days.”

As a result of the postponement, the debate was deferred to January 17.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first sitting of 2017.

