Engineer electrocuted in Nsukka

The police in Enugu State on Saturday confirmed the electrocution of a 40-year-old Electrical Engineer, Enyinnaya Ukpabi, in Amenu Edem-Ani community of Nsukka Local Government Area.

Spokesman of theEnugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement that the incident occurred on February 23.

Amaraizu said: “It was gathered that the deceased, a retired electricity officer, was said to be clearing fault from a public power supply line.

“In the course of the clearing of the fault, there was a sudden trip-off on the line, leading to his electrocution.

“He was promptly rushed by sympathisers to a private hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.”

Amaraizu stated that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital mortuary and that the police had begun investigation into the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that similar incidence occurred on October 20, 2016 when a staff of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company attached to the university town, was electrocuted.

The incidence happened when the staff was trying to relocate a high tension live wire to pave way for an ongoing road construction in the area.

