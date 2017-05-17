Electrical accidents: Kaduna Electric seeks governors’ intervention

In letters of appeal to the Governors of Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States dated April 7, 2017, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Garba Haruna stated that investigation carried out by the company “revealed that people are still erecting new structures under high tension lines,” describing the development “as counterproductive to the company’s renewed efforts in ensuring safe and reliable supply of electric power to the customers”

The Management of Kaduna Electric, the operator of Kaduna Electric Distribution Company, has sought the intervention of states government in the Company’s operational jurisdiction to curb the menace of erection of structures under power line and encroachment on right of way in order to avert electrical accidents reminiscent of the recent electrocution of football fans in Calabar.

In letters of appeal to the Governors of Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States dated April 7, 2017, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Garba Haruna stated that investigation carried out by the company “revealed that people are still erecting new structures under high tension lines,” describing the development “as counterproductive to the company’s renewed efforts in ensuring safe and reliable supply of electric power to the customers”.

According to Haruna, the call on the Governors to ensure full compliance with all safety codes and observance of safe distance from energized electrical lines as outlined by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission became imperative due to the high premium the Company attaches to the safety of lives and valuable assets as well as mitigate against the dangers associated with such unwholesome attitudes..

He warned that erection of structures or trading under high tension power lines is injurious to human health as it “exposes the perpetrators to electromagnetic field radiation and possible electrocution.”

The electricity boss drew the attention of the states Chief Executive Officers to identified locations in their respective states where violations of safety regulations or encroachment on right of way were observed and urged them “to arrest the dangerous trend to avert imminent disaster”.

It will be recalled that the Honorable Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had, during the 15th monthly power sector stakeholders meeting in Jos last week, charged all relevant physical development control agencies to rise up to their responsibilities by demolishing all structures found to be non- compliant to electricity safe distance regulations.

Making specific reference to the recent calamity in Calabar where dozens of people were electrocuted, the Minister stressed that “the erection of structures under or close to high tension power lines is wrong and dangerous”.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.