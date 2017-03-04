Ekiti elders, Fayose, Speaker condemn redeployment of CP, DSS boss

The recent redeployments of the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Wilson Inalegwu, barely three months after he resumed work at the state command, and sudden removal of the state’s helmsman of Directorate of State Services have generated controversy in the state as members of the Ekiti Unity Agenda, an umbrella body of elders in the state, has condemned the development.

The group said the redeployment of former Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Abdullah Chaffe, an indigene of Katsina State, to Ekiti State must have been done with some sinister political undertone.

In a statement made available to journalists on Saturday, the group said: “We view the redeployment of former Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Abdullah Chaffe, an indigene of Katsina State. We also note with consternation the redeployment of the Director of Department of State Service (DSS) Mr Abdulfata Mohammed, another indigene from Katsina State.

“Ekiti Elders Unity Agenda believes the posting of the two men from President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state cannot be a mere coincidence considering the role of Governor Ayodele Fayose as leading voice of the opposition in the country.

“We have every sense of belief to suspect that their postings are to actualise some sinister agenda and to gag officials of the state government and probably heat up the polity to prepare ground for an emergency rule.

“Why is Ekiti the only target of reposting of security chiefs? Is it only Katsina indigenes that are in the police and DSS? The Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, had barely spent three months in the state, so why the rush in redeploying him when the state is enjoying peace and crime-free?

“We wish to state categorically that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura (another kinsman of president Buhari), should be held responsible for any crisis in the state.

“We see this as the beginning of a new plan to destabilise the state and indiscriminate arrest of members of the opposition and has decided to come out to speak on behalf of other true sons and daughters of Ekiti.”

Also raising the alarm that he was not privy to the recent redeployment, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, condemned the removal of the two security heads in the state without his knowledge.

Fayose described the action as undermining the office he occupies.

Fayose said as the chief security officer of the state, he ought to be contacted if anything like that would take place.

He said he was never opposed the two security agencies performing their legitimate functions, but that in removing and re-posting of officers, respect should be accorded constituted authority.

He said: “A Governor was elected and not appointed. But if those already posted from Buhari’s state have come to do some Fayose hatchet job in the state, they should have a rethink.

“Ekiti is very peaceful, nobody should come and destabilise this state.

“These are issues and steps taking ahead of 2018 governorship election.

“The Federal Government should not do anything funny.”

Also, the Speaker of the Ekiti. State House of Assembly, Pastor Kola Oluwawole, condemned the removal of the two security chiefs, saying the act is to actualise the plan of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to invade the House of Assembly and arrest the lawmakers indiscriminately.

Oluwawole warned that Ekiti State people and the lawmakers are fully behind the Fayose, adding that no human effort can break the accord.

