Ekiti Assembly moves to probe Fayemi’s administration, Minister kicks

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling for the constitution of a Judicial Panel of inquiry into the financial transactions of the immediate-past government of the All Progressives Congress led by Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

According to a statement by the Chairman, Committee on Information, Youths and Sports Development, Dr. Samuel Omotoso, the House, at its plenary in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday unanimously agreed that the judicial panel should be constituted to make Fayemi, now Minister of Mines and Steel Development, account for the mismanagement of the resources of the state during his tenure.

Members of the House, including Omotoso, Hon. Jeje Samuel and Hon. Ekundayo Akinleye, said the State Government should be compelled to constitute the judicial panel after the former governor was invited to appear before the House thrice with him shunning the invitation.

Leader of House Business, Hon. Olatunji Akinyele, moved the motion for the passage of the resolution and was seconded by the Deputy Leader, Hon. Adeniran Alagbada.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kola Oluwawole, decried the non-appearance of the former governor before members of the House, noting that his actions portrayed him as somebody who is above the law.

Oluwawole lamented the level of financial havoc wrecked by the Fayemi-led administration on the state and promised that the Assembly would perform its constitutional duties to put the state right on track.

Reacting to the resolution, the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said the action of the lawmakers is nothing but legislative rascality.

Oyebode said in a statement made available to journalists that the decision of the lawmakers was not only ill-advised but reckless, considering the fact that two different law suits surrounding the purported probe are still pending in court.

Oyebode said: “Simply put, the lawmakers’ attempt to institute a judicial panel or administrative panel, while the two cases involving the House of Assembly, its leadership and a top official of the present administration (In an Abuja High Court and Ado Ekiti Federal High Court) are yet to be determined is subjudice

“And, sadly, this is just a reflection of their poor knowledge of the law.

“The lawmakers are advised to study the constitution properly and understand their roles as well as the limit of their powers, as this desperate attempt to implicate the immediate past administration is nothing but another wild goose chase.”

