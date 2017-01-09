Eight killed in three suicide bomb attacks in Borno + photos

The Borno State Police Command on Monday said eight people have died in three separate suicide attacks in Maiduguri on Sunday night.

The police said five suicide bombers, a Civilian JTF and two others died in the separate attacks at Garki Muna village and Kaleri area of Gwange.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, Victor Esuku, said three male suicide bombers died at Garki Muna village when they attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri.

According to the statement, one member of the civilian JTF died in the process.

It added that two female suicide bombers and two civilians died in the other two attacks in Kaleri.

The statement said: “At about 2020hrs of yesterday 8/1/2017, three male suicide bombers shot sporadically and attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri via Garki Muna village close to a military checkpoint.

“The IED strapped to their bodies exploded killing all of them,and a civilian JTF. Two Ak47 rifles were recovered, while one was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion.

“Then about 2230hrs same date, there were two suicide bombers attacks at Kaleri area of Gwange. Four persons including two female suicide bombers died in the explosion.

“Both scenes were swept and rendered safe for public access by personnel from EOD, FSARS and patrol teams of the command at the wee hours of today.

“Normalcy has since returned to these areas.”

