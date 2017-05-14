Efe, BBNaija winner says, video for ‘based on logistics’ song out soon

Efe Ejeba, the winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show, has assured fans that the video of his recently released song, titled: “Based on Logistics,” would be out soon.

Efe gave the assurance while reacting to question by one of his numerous fans on a Twitter handle: KING’LYKS@comeradekingsk, who asked about the release of the video.

He tweeted: “Thank you @EfeMoney n @Duktorsett for the #basedonlogistics #Hitsong. na my ringtone bdat. Drop d video man. The song is fire #jostified.”

Efe replied on his Twitter handle, @EfeMoney: Video dey cm…tanx a lot.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 23-year-old rapper and graduate of the University of Jos, released an Extended Play titled: “Lagos,” before going into the Big Brother reality TV show.

Efe has been enjoying his celebrity status since the win with some endorsements and appearances.

He was appointed Ambassador for Entertainment by the Plateau State Government.

He was based in Jos, the state capital, before moving to Lagos to boost his musical career and eventually got into the Big Brother house.

Also, Efe was recently welcomed officially to Delta State, his home state by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; his Deputy, Kingsley Otuaro; and members of the State Executive Council.

He was also crowned as the Prince of Okpe Kingdom in the state by the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Chief Felix Mujakperuo.

