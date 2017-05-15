Efe Ambrose to sign Hibernian deal

The deal is to be signed any time from now

Celtic defender Efe Ambrose is set to sign a short-term deal with Hibernian, according to sources.

The 28-year-old joined Hibs on a loan deal until the end of the season in February after a deadline day move to Blackburn fell through.

Ambrose, who resumed his working relationship with former Celtic boss Neil Lennon by making the move to Easter Road, has since featured 12 times and helped Hibs secure the Scottish Championship title.

The Nigeria international’s current contract at Celtic expires at the end of May and he will therefore be free to sign terms on a permanent move to Hibs.

Ambrose joined Celtic from Israeli Premier League club FC Ashdod in 2012 and went on to win four Scottish Premiership titles as well the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup during his time at the club.

