EFCC seizes house worth $37.5m from Deziani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it has seized a mansion in Lagos State worth $37.5 million.
The building is said to belong to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deziani Allison-Madueke.
The Commission made the confirmation on its Twitter handle on Saturday morning.
The EFCC tweeted at about 11:43am: “This is indeed the season of discoveries and recoveries.
“We recorded another breakthrough in the course of our investigation of the former minister of Petroleum Resources, Deziani Alison-Madueke.
“A whooping $37.5m worth of house at Banana Island, Lagos has been discovered.
“Details later.”
