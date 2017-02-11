EFCC seizes house worth $37.5m from Deziani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it has seized a mansion in Lagos State worth $37.5 million.

The building is said to belong to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deziani Allison-Madueke.

The Commission made the confirmation on its Twitter handle on Saturday morning.

The EFCC tweeted at about 11:43am: “This is indeed the season of discoveries and recoveries.

“We recorded another breakthrough in the course of our investigation of the former minister of Petroleum Resources, Deziani Alison-Madueke.

“A whooping $37.5m worth of house at Banana Island, Lagos has been discovered.

“Details later.”

