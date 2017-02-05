EFCC seizes ex-Gov. Yuguda’s property

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said on Saturday that it has executed the order of Justice J. T. Tsoho of a Federal High Court in Abuja for the interim forfeiture of a property located at 184, Attahiru Bafarawa Close, beside Fariah Suites, old GRA, Bauchi, Bauchi State belonging to a former Governor of the state, Malam Isa Yuguda, pending the conclusion of investigation against him bordering on abuse of office, money laundering and diversion of public funds.

The court had directed the the Bauchi State Lands Registry to furnish the EFCC with the copies of all documents, including building plan approval, in respect of the property.

Yuguda was accused of massive looting of the treasury while in government.

Yuguda has described the allegations as political.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.