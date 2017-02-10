EFCC arrests LG Councillors

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested eight councillors of Yola North Metropolitan Council of Adamawa State.

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Chairman of council, Alhaji Mahmoud Mamman, said the councillors were detained at the Adamawa State Police Command headquarters.

Mamman said: “I was informed that eight councillors were arrested by EFCC and I had to rush with my Vice Chairman to the police headquarters to see what is happening.

“I was told that eight councillors were arrested, but so far I saw only five when I went there this morning.”

The chairman who declined to give the names of those arrested or the reason why they were arrested, said only the EFCC could do that.

When contacted on the development, the spokesman of Adamawa State Police Command, Othman Abubakar, who did not give number of those arrested, simply said it was purely the affairs of EFCC.

Abubakar said: “All I know is that EFCC officials brought them to our facility.”

