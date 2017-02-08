Editor-in-Chief/CEO of Greenbarge Reporters loses brother

The death has occurred of Malam Abdulrahman Ozi-Usman in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Obi-Usman died on Wednesday at the age of 60 after a protracted illness.

He retired in 2010 as Assistant Superintendent of Prison in the Nigeria Prison Service after serving for over 30 years.

He worked at the Federal University of Technology, Minna up to the time he fell ill due to advanced diabetes.

He is survived by a wife, six children, grand children and brothers, among who is Yusuf Obi-Usman, the Chief Executive Officer and Editor-In-Chief of Greenbarge Media and Communications Limited, publisher of an online medium, Greenbarge Reporters.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

In a condolence message, the Board and Management of GMCL prayed that God would grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.

In a message by the Director of ICT, Abdulrahman Salawu, the company recalled the good work the deceased had done for the upliftment of Ebiraland and Kogi State, as well as Nigeria and prayed to God to grant him eternal rest in His bosom.

