Ebola: FG calls for calm

The Minister of Health said this during an inspection to the airport in Abuja

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has called on Nigerians not to panic as the Federal Government remains committed to ensuring that the Ebola disease is not imported in to the country.

The Minister made the call on Monday while inspecting the thermal screening machines located at the Port Health Stand of Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Adewole was at the airport on an assessment tour to ensure that the screening machines were functioning perfectly as the country steps up surveillance in detecting fever of any kind.

You may recall that the country began health screening at the Airports during the Ebola crisis of 2014, and the screening has continued since then.

Adewole said: “We want to assure Nigerians that we have never stopped screening people, it has been going on at the International wing of all the Airports in the Country, although passengers may not have notice it.

“There is no reason to panic, everything is under control, if there is a need to screen local passengers we would do that but for now we are concentrating on passengers on international travels.”

Adewole said people should be free to go about their lawful business, but report any signs or symptoms of fever to the nearest health facility.

Earlier, the Minister had a meeting with the Airport Manager Alhaji Sani Muhammed, who assured Adewole of the readiness of all the airport staff to work together in ensuring that Ebola does not come in the country.

In his remarks the Director Port Health Services, Dr. Hassan Garba, said sophisticated thermal camera installed captures all the arriving passengers with or without their knowledge, anybody showing red on the camera, would be quietly called aside for questioning.

The Minister further directed that any passenger with fever arriving from a county where Ebola has been detected should be taken for further investigation.

