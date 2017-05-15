Ebola: FAAN assures passengers of safety at airports

With the World Health Organisation declaring an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has reassured passengers and airport users of safety at Nigerian airports.

FAAN gave the assurance in a statement signed by its Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, in Lagos on Monday.

Yakubu said adequate measures had been put in place to checkmate the recurrence of any such outbreak in Nigeria.

She emphasised that all measures adopted in 2014 to curtail the dreaded virus were very much in place and had been fortified.

According to her, the Ebola Screening Points and detecting machines have been fully reinstated at the airports.

Yakubu said FAAN was also collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health, through the Port Health Service, to reactivate the Ebola Awareness and Sensitisation Campaign.

While stating emphatically that there was no outbreak of Ebola in Nigeria or at any Nigerian airport, she advised passengers and airport users to go about their business activities without fear.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.