Eagles’ opponents, South Africa considers Baxter for coaching job

Super Eagles’ African Cup of Nations qualifiers opponents, South Africa, are set to offer the Bafana Bafana head coach job to SuperSport’s Stuart Baxter, according to reports.

Baxter, 63, who was in charge of the South African national team over a decade ago (2004-2005), has enjoyed a successful 14 months with Matsatsantsa.

Last season he led the club to the Nedbank Cup title, while this season they are on an unbeaten 19-match run in the league and are serious title contenders.

SuperSport find themselves currently in third spot in the standings, a single point adrift of joint leaders Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City FC with 10 matches remaining in the season.

SAFA are searching for a new head coach to lead them into the 2018 Soccer World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, following the axing of Shakes Mashaba last November.

With initial favourites Carlos Queiroz and Herve Renard seemingly out the running due to contractual issues, the 63-year Baxter is being targeted by SAFA – according to the Soccer Laduma website.

Baxter, who won the league title twice at Kaizer Chiefs, has also been linked with the Ghana national team head coach position.

South Africa have been without a coach since the footballing body axed Mashaba in December last year.

The 66-year-old Mashaba was found guilty of insulting top football officials after South Africa’s 2018 World Cup qualifier victory over Senegal.

Meanwhile, Owen da Gama will lead South Africa on an interim basis during the first international FIFA break of the year (March 25 and 28) against Guinea-Bissau and Angola in back-to-back friendly international matches.

Da Gama named a 25-man squad on Thursday to train for those clashes.

