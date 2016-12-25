Dust haze, sunny atmosphere, cloudy skies to prevail on Sunday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted dust haze over the central states of the country on Sunday with horizontal visibility of two to five kilometres.

NiMet made the prediction in its Weather Outlook issued by the agency’s Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday.

It stated that the region would have day and night temperature of 27 to 37 degrees Celsius and 10 to 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency also predicted that the Southern states would experience early morning mist and fog patches over Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Eket and Warri axis and partly cloudy conditions over the inland cities.

It predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the inland cities and cloudy condition over the coast later in the day with day and night temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees and 19 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the agency, the northern states will experience dust haze conditions with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localized visibility of less than or equal to 1,000 metres over Maiduguri, Nguru, Yola, Damaturu and Potiskum.

NiMet predicted: “The region will have day and night temperatures of 31 to 38 degrees Celsius and 10 to 19 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

“Dust haze and poor visibility is anticipated over the extreme northern parts of the country in the next 24 hours.”

