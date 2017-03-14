Driver dies inside his articulated vehicle

A driver, simply identified as Mensah, was on Sunday found dead inside his articulated vehicle at Spera-In-Deo Junction, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Jude Madu, the Ebonyi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abakaliki.

Madu said: “The deceased leaned on the steering of his vehicle.”

He also stated that that investigation has commenced.

According to him, the Area Command received a distress call on Sunday of a man discovered dead on his vehicle’s steering and immediately rushed to the scene.

Madu said: “Our officers discovered that the man was dead, retrieved his corpse and deposited it at a morgue in the town.

“Investigation into the cause of his death has begun; we will immediately conduct an autopsy to ascertain whether there was any foul play.”

The PPRO however said the man’s children pleaded that police hands-off investigation into his death and allow them handle the matter themselves.

Madu said: “They said their father was suffering from an ailment, which was known to them, but nevertheless, we will continue with our investigation being our statutory obligation.”

An eyewitness, who spoke on the condition on anonymity, told NAN that Mensah hails from Arochukwu, Abia State and was found dead leaning on his vehicle’s steering.

He said: “We were stuck in traffic congestion under the flyover being constructed at the Spera-In-Deo Junction of the town.

“The man was conveying sachet water and he was ahead of us.

“When the congestion eased, vehicles started moving, but he did not move.”

According to him, some drivers moved near the vehicle to confront him, but found him leaning on his steering.

The eyewitness said: “We thought he was sleeping, but when we shook him, his body, which was cold and stiff, was lifeless.

“The discovery caused pandemonium in the area and we immediately alerted the police, while those who claimed to know him, left to alert his family of the incident.”

